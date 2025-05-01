According to the Trevor Project's guide 'Internalized Homophobia: A Guide to Overcoming Shame and Self-Hatred,' which of the following is a recommended strategy for addressing internalized homophobia?
A
Suppressing emotions and avoiding conversations about sexual orientation
B
Relying solely on self-discipline to change negative thoughts
C
Seeking support from affirming communities and mental health professionals
D
Isolating oneself from others to prevent judgment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of internalized homophobia, which refers to the internalization of negative societal attitudes and beliefs about one's own sexual orientation, leading to shame and self-hatred.
Step 2: Recognize that effective strategies to address internalized homophobia involve positive coping mechanisms rather than avoidance or isolation.
Step 3: Identify that seeking support from affirming communities and mental health professionals provides a safe environment to express feelings, challenge negative beliefs, and build self-acceptance.
Step 4: Note that suppressing emotions, avoiding conversations, relying solely on self-discipline, or isolating oneself are generally unhelpful and can worsen internalized homophobia.
Step 5: Conclude that the recommended strategy is to actively seek support and professional help, which aligns with best practices for overcoming shame and self-hatred related to internalized homophobia.
