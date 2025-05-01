In cognitive psychology, what type of thinking is characterized by a logical, step-by-step process to reach a solution?
A
Intuitive thinking
B
Creative thinking
C
Analytical thinking
D
Divergent thinking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristic described in the problem: a logical, step-by-step process to reach a solution.
Recall the definitions of the types of thinking listed: Intuitive thinking involves quick, automatic judgments; Creative thinking involves generating novel ideas; Divergent thinking involves exploring many possible solutions.
Understand that Analytical thinking is defined as a systematic, logical approach to problem-solving, often involving breaking down a problem into smaller parts and evaluating them step-by-step.
Match the description given in the problem to the definition of Analytical thinking, confirming it fits the logical, stepwise process.
Conclude that the type of thinking characterized by a logical, step-by-step process to reach a solution is Analytical thinking.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah