In cognitive psychology, which term best describes mental shortcuts that people use to make judgments and decisions quickly and efficiently?
A
Schemas
B
Algorithms
C
Heuristics
D
Scripts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mental shortcuts in cognitive psychology, which are strategies people use to simplify decision-making and judgment processes.
Review the definitions of the given options: Schemas are organized knowledge structures, Algorithms are step-by-step procedures that guarantee a solution, Heuristics are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb, and Scripts are sequences of expected behaviors in specific contexts.
Identify that the term describing quick and efficient mental shortcuts used in judgments and decisions is 'Heuristics'.
Recognize that heuristics help reduce cognitive load by allowing people to make decisions without exhaustive analysis.
Conclude that among the options, 'Heuristics' best fits the description of mental shortcuts in cognitive psychology.
