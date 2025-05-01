Which of the following can enhance a child's safety and reduce the likelihood of injury?
A
Leaving hazardous objects within easy reach of children
B
Allowing children to play unsupervised in unfamiliar environments
C
Ignoring safety rules to encourage independence
D
Providing close adult supervision during playtime
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key factors that contribute to child safety and injury prevention, such as supervision, environment, and accessibility of hazards.
Evaluate each option by considering how it affects the child's risk of injury: leaving hazardous objects accessible increases risk, unsupervised play in unfamiliar places can lead to accidents, and ignoring safety rules removes important protections.
Understand that providing close adult supervision during playtime allows for immediate intervention if a dangerous situation arises, thereby reducing the likelihood of injury.
Recognize that supervision also helps enforce safety rules and keeps hazardous objects out of reach, creating a safer environment for the child.
Conclude that among the options, close adult supervision is the most effective way to enhance a child's safety and prevent injuries.
