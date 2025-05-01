What is the main difference between the way younger people and older people respond to stress?
A
Younger people experience no psychological effects from stress, while older people experience significant psychological effects.
B
Younger people tend to have a more active physiological response to stress, while older people often show a slower or less intense physiological reaction.
C
Older people always recover from stress faster than younger people due to greater resilience.
D
Older people are more likely to use avoidance coping strategies, whereas younger people never use avoidance strategies.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress response, which involves both physiological (body's physical reaction) and psychological (mental and emotional) components.
Step 2: Recognize that younger and older people may differ in how their bodies and minds react to stress, particularly in the intensity and speed of their physiological responses.
Step 3: Identify that younger people typically have a more active or intense physiological response to stress, meaning their bodies react strongly to stressors.
Step 4: Note that older people often show a slower or less intense physiological reaction to stress, which can be due to changes in the body's stress regulation systems over time.
Step 5: Understand that this difference in physiological response is the main distinction between how younger and older people respond to stress, rather than differences in psychological effects or coping strategies.
