Which of the following best describes the relationship between workplace stress and work outcomes?
A
Workplace stress only affects physical health and does not influence work outcomes.
B
Workplace stress typically leads to improved job satisfaction and higher productivity.
C
Higher levels of workplace stress are generally associated with decreased job performance and increased absenteeism.
D
There is no significant relationship between workplace stress and work outcomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of workplace stress, which refers to the physical and emotional responses that occur when job demands exceed an individual's capacity or resources.
Recognize that work outcomes include factors such as job performance, job satisfaction, absenteeism, and productivity.
Review empirical research findings that show how increased workplace stress tends to negatively impact these work outcomes, often leading to decreased job performance and increased absenteeism.
Evaluate each provided statement by comparing it to the established research: stress does not only affect physical health but also influences work outcomes; it generally does not improve job satisfaction or productivity; and there is a significant relationship between stress and work outcomes.
Conclude that the statement 'Higher levels of workplace stress are generally associated with decreased job performance and increased absenteeism' best describes the relationship based on psychological evidence.
