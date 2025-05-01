Overwhelming experiences often cause which of the following conditions?
A
Acute stress disorder
B
Schizophrenia
C
Obsessive-compulsive disorder
D
Bipolar disorder
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the question, which asks about psychological conditions caused by overwhelming experiences.
Step 2: Recognize that 'overwhelming experiences' typically refer to traumatic or highly stressful events that can trigger immediate psychological reactions.
Step 3: Review the definitions of each condition: Acute stress disorder is a short-term condition triggered by trauma; Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder involving psychosis; Obsessive-compulsive disorder involves persistent intrusive thoughts and behaviors; Bipolar disorder is characterized by mood swings between mania and depression.
Step 4: Identify that Acute stress disorder specifically occurs shortly after a traumatic event and involves symptoms like anxiety, dissociation, and distress, making it the condition most directly linked to overwhelming experiences.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Acute stress disorder is the condition most commonly caused by overwhelming experiences.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah