Which term best describes a student who has dyslexia but also demonstrates intellectual giftedness?
A
Savant syndrome
B
Twice-exceptional
C
Specific learning disorder
D
Intellectual disability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. Dyslexia is a specific learning disorder that affects reading skills, while intellectual giftedness refers to having above-average intellectual abilities.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks for a term describing a student who has both a learning disability (dyslexia) and high intellectual ability (giftedness).
Step 3: Review the options: 'Savant syndrome' refers to individuals with extraordinary abilities in specific areas, often alongside developmental disorders, but not necessarily intellectual giftedness combined with dyslexia.
Step 4: 'Specific learning disorder' refers broadly to difficulties in learning, such as dyslexia, but does not capture the presence of giftedness.
Step 5: 'Twice-exceptional' is a term used in psychology to describe individuals who are both gifted and have a learning disability, making it the best fit for a student with dyslexia and intellectual giftedness.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah