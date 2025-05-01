In cognitive psychology, proficient word reading requires using the mental process called:
A
sensitization
B
automaticity
C
retroactive interference
D
habituation
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for the mental process involved in proficient word reading in cognitive psychology.
Recall the definitions of the given options: 'sensitization' refers to increased response to a stimulus, 'retroactive interference' involves new information interfering with old memories, and 'habituation' is decreased response to a repeated stimulus.
Understand that proficient word reading requires a process that allows quick and effortless recognition of words without conscious effort.
Recognize that 'automaticity' is the mental process where tasks become automatic through practice, enabling fluent and efficient word reading.
Conclude that the correct mental process for proficient word reading is 'automaticity' because it reflects the automatic and effortless nature of skilled reading.
