According to research in cognitive psychology, which of the following statements is most accurate regarding the dangers of driving while intoxicated compared to driving while texting?
A
Texting while driving can be just as dangerous, or even more dangerous, than driving while intoxicated.
B
Driving while intoxicated is always significantly more dangerous than texting while driving.
C
Texting while driving is only dangerous if combined with intoxication.
D
Neither texting nor intoxication significantly impairs driving ability.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the cognitive demands of driving, which requires attention, perception, decision-making, and motor coordination.
Step 2: Recognize that both intoxication and texting while driving impair these cognitive functions, but in different ways—intoxication affects motor skills and judgment, while texting causes distraction and divided attention.
Step 3: Review empirical research findings from cognitive psychology that compare the relative dangers of these impairments, noting that texting while driving can cause significant distraction leading to accidents.
Step 4: Analyze studies showing that texting while driving can be as dangerous or even more dangerous than driving under the influence because it involves visual, manual, and cognitive distractions simultaneously.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that texting while driving can be just as dangerous, or even more dangerous, than driving while intoxicated, based on cognitive psychology research.
