In cognitive psychology, the tendency for most students to overestimate their skill level and abilities when preparing for open book tests is best explained by which cognitive bias?
A
The availability heuristic
B
The Dunning-Kruger effect
C
Anchoring bias
D
Confirmation bias
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem context, which involves students overestimating their abilities during preparation for open book tests.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the cognitive biases listed: the availability heuristic, anchoring bias, confirmation bias, and the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Step 3: Recognize that the availability heuristic involves judging the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind, which is not directly about self-assessment accuracy.
Step 4: Understand that anchoring bias refers to relying too heavily on an initial piece of information when making decisions, which does not explain overestimating one's skill level.
Step 5: Identify that the Dunning-Kruger effect describes a cognitive bias where individuals with low ability at a task overestimate their ability, making it the best explanation for students overestimating their skills.
