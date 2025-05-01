Which psychological perspective is most closely associated with comparing the workings of the human brain to that of a computer?
A
Humanistic psychology
B
Sociocultural psychology
C
Cognitive psychology
D
Behavioral psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: comparing the human brain to a computer suggests a focus on mental processes like thinking, memory, and problem-solving.
Recall the main psychological perspectives and their focus areas: Humanistic psychology emphasizes personal growth, Sociocultural psychology focuses on social and cultural influences, Behavioral psychology studies observable behaviors and their conditioning.
Understand that Cognitive psychology specifically studies internal mental processes such as perception, memory, and information processing, often using the computer as a metaphor for how the brain works.
Match the description of comparing the brain to a computer with the perspective that studies mental processes and information processing, which is Cognitive psychology.
Conclude that the psychological perspective most closely associated with this comparison is Cognitive psychology.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah