In cognitive psychology, heuristics are the _____ that humans use to reduce task complexity in judgment and choice.
A
emotional responses
B
statistical algorithms
C
long-term memories
D
mental shortcuts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of heuristics in cognitive psychology: heuristics are simple, efficient rules or strategies that people use to make decisions and solve problems quickly.
Recognize that heuristics help reduce the complexity of tasks by simplifying the process of judgment and choice, allowing for faster decision-making without extensive analysis.
Eliminate options that do not fit the definition of heuristics: emotional responses are feelings, statistical algorithms are formal methods, and long-term memories are stored information, none of which directly describe heuristics.
Identify that the term 'mental shortcuts' best captures the essence of heuristics, as they are cognitive strategies that simplify decision-making processes.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'mental shortcuts' because heuristics function as these shortcuts in human cognition.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah