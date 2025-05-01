In cognitive psychology, the tendency to focus only on information that supports your opinion is called which type of bias?
A
Availability heuristic
B
Anchoring bias
C
Confirmation bias
D
Hindsight bias
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a specific cognitive bias related to focusing only on information that supports one's existing opinion.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Availability heuristic involves judging the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind; Anchoring bias refers to relying too heavily on the first piece of information encountered; Hindsight bias is the tendency to see events as predictable after they have happened.
Identify that the bias where one focuses only on information that confirms their preexisting beliefs is known as Confirmation bias.
Recognize that Confirmation bias leads individuals to ignore or undervalue evidence that contradicts their opinions, reinforcing their existing views.
Conclude that the correct answer to the question is Confirmation bias, as it directly describes the tendency to focus on supporting information.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah