In cognitive psychology, which term best describes the phenomenon where the way information is presented influences decision making?
A
Confirmation bias
B
Availability heuristic
C
Anchoring bias
D
Framing effect
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept: The problem asks for the term that describes how the presentation or context of information influences decision making.
Review each option's definition: Confirmation bias is the tendency to favor information that confirms existing beliefs; Availability heuristic is judging likelihood based on how easily examples come to mind; Anchoring bias is relying too heavily on the first piece of information encountered.
Identify the term related to presentation effects: The framing effect specifically refers to how different presentations or 'frames' of the same information can lead to different decisions or judgments.
Relate the framing effect to decision making: Recognize that the framing effect shows that people's choices can be influenced by whether information is presented positively or negatively, even if the underlying facts are the same.
Conclude that the framing effect is the best term describing the influence of information presentation on decision making.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah