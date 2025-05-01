Which of the following is a way that self-concept can shape our communication behaviors?
A
People with a negative self-concept always avoid all forms of communication.
B
Self-concept has no influence on the way people communicate with others.
C
Individuals with a positive self-concept are more likely to express themselves confidently in social interactions.
D
Self-concept only affects nonverbal communication, not verbal communication.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-concept, which refers to the overall perception and evaluation a person has about themselves, including their beliefs, feelings, and thoughts about who they are.
Step 2: Recognize that self-concept influences communication behaviors by affecting how individuals perceive their own worth and abilities, which in turn shapes their confidence and willingness to engage with others.
Step 3: Analyze the options given by considering how self-concept might realistically impact communication. For example, a positive self-concept often leads to more confident and open verbal and nonverbal communication.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by understanding that self-concept does not always lead to avoidance of communication, nor is it limited to only nonverbal communication, and it certainly influences communication rather than having no effect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that individuals with a positive self-concept are more likely to express themselves confidently in social interactions, demonstrating how self-concept shapes communication behaviors.
