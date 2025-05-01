Which of the following is a common way that media depicts alcohol and women?
A
Media rarely features women consuming alcohol in any form.
B
Media typically shows women drinking alcohol only in negative or criminal contexts.
C
Media often portrays women drinking alcohol as glamorous and socially desirable.
D
Media consistently depicts women drinking alcohol as a sign of weakness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about common media portrayals of women and alcohol consumption, which relates to social psychology and media influence on behavior and stereotypes.
Recall that media often uses imagery and narratives to shape societal attitudes, sometimes glamorizing certain behaviors to influence public perception.
Consider research findings in psychology and media studies that show women are frequently depicted drinking alcohol in ways that emphasize glamour, social status, and desirability rather than negative or criminal contexts.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to known media trends: media rarely excludes women drinking alcohol entirely, nor do they consistently show it only negatively or as weakness.
Conclude that the most accurate depiction, supported by psychological and media research, is that media often portrays women drinking alcohol as glamorous and socially desirable.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah