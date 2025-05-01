Which of the following situations is most likely to lead you to engage in face-work, according to social psychology?
A
You accidentally spill coffee on yourself during a job interview and try to laugh it off to appear composed.
B
You are alone at home watching television and drop your remote control.
C
You are reading a book in a quiet library and sneeze when no one is nearby.
D
You are jogging in the park and trip, but quickly get up when no one is around.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of face-work in social psychology: it refers to the actions people take to maintain their social image or 'face' in the presence of others, especially when a social mishap occurs.
Identify situations where social image or impression management is relevant, which typically involves the presence of other people who can observe and judge your behavior.
Analyze each option to see if others are present and if the individual is trying to manage how they are perceived after an embarrassing or awkward event.
Recognize that spilling coffee during a job interview involves others observing the event, and laughing it off is a clear attempt to manage impressions and maintain composure, which aligns with face-work.
Conclude that situations where the individual is alone or unobserved (like being at home, alone in a library, or tripping when no one is around) are less likely to involve face-work because there is no social audience to impress or manage.
