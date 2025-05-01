In social psychology, which three types of messages are most likely to motivate people to pay attention to a speech?
A
Messages that are personally relevant, emotionally engaging, and presented by a credible source
B
Messages that are lengthy, use complex vocabulary, and avoid emotional appeals
C
Messages that are repetitive, use humor exclusively, and are presented by an unfamiliar speaker
D
Messages that focus solely on statistical data, are delivered quickly, and lack a clear structure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about identifying message characteristics that effectively motivate attention in social psychology, particularly in speeches.
Step 2: Recall that in social psychology, attention to a message is often influenced by factors such as personal relevance, emotional engagement, and the credibility of the source delivering the message.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to these key factors: Does the message relate personally to the audience? Does it engage emotions? Is the speaker credible and trustworthy?
Step 4: Recognize that messages that are lengthy, overly complex, or lack emotional appeal tend to reduce attention rather than increase it.
Step 5: Conclude that the most effective messages for motivating attention are those that are personally relevant, emotionally engaging, and presented by a credible source.
