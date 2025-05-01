Which of the following strategies is most effective for involving the client when recommending products in a social psychology context?
A
Making recommendations based on the salesperson's preferences rather than the client's needs
B
Relying solely on standardized product lists without customization
C
Presenting only expert opinions without client input
D
Using collaborative decision-making to allow the client to participate in the selection process
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of client involvement in social psychology, which emphasizes the role of social interaction and influence in decision-making.
Recognize that effective strategies in social psychology often involve collaboration and active participation, which can increase client engagement and satisfaction.
Evaluate each option by considering how much it allows the client to be involved: recommendations based on salesperson's preferences exclude client input; relying solely on standardized lists ignores individual needs; presenting only expert opinions limits client participation.
Identify that collaborative decision-making aligns with social psychology principles by involving the client directly, fostering a sense of autonomy and shared control.
Conclude that the most effective strategy is to use collaborative decision-making, as it encourages client participation and leverages social influence positively.
