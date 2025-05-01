In the context of theories of emotion, anything that causes a given behavior to be repeated or inhibited is known as ______.
A
a stimulus
B
a reflex
C
a reinforcer
D
an instinct
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to behavior and emotion: a stimulus is any event or object in the environment that can influence behavior; a reflex is an automatic, involuntary response to a stimulus; an instinct is an innate, fixed pattern of behavior in response to certain stimuli.
Focus on the concept of what causes a behavior to be repeated or inhibited. This relates to learning and behavior modification, where certain consequences influence whether a behavior will occur again.
Recall that in behavioral psychology, a reinforcer is defined as any event or stimulus that increases the likelihood of a behavior being repeated (positive reinforcement) or decreases the likelihood of a behavior (negative reinforcement or punishment).
Match the definition given in the problem—'anything that causes a given behavior to be repeated or inhibited'—with the term that best fits this description, which is 'a reinforcer'.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'a reinforcer' because it directly relates to the process of strengthening or weakening behavior through consequences, which is central to theories of emotion and behavior.
