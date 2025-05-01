According to Skinner's analysis of verbal behavior, which verbal operant is the only one that directly serves the needs of the speaker?
A
Intraverbal
B
Echoic
C
Mand
D
Tact
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Skinner's analysis of verbal behavior categorizes verbal operants based on their function and the type of reinforcement they produce.
Recall the definitions of the verbal operants: an Intraverbal is a verbal response controlled by other verbal stimuli without point-to-point correspondence; an Echoic is a verbal imitation with point-to-point correspondence; a Tact is a verbal response to a nonverbal stimulus that is reinforced by social approval or attention.
Focus on the Mand, which is a verbal operant controlled by a motivating operation (such as a need or desire) and is reinforced directly by obtaining what is requested or needed.
Recognize that the Mand is unique because it directly serves the speaker's needs by producing a specific reinforcement that satisfies a motivation, unlike other operants that are reinforced socially or indirectly.
Conclude that the Mand is the only verbal operant that directly serves the needs of the speaker according to Skinner's analysis.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah