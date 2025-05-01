Mirror neurons are believed by some scientists to provide a biological basis for which of the following?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Empathy
C
Operant conditioning
D
Circadian rhythms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mirror neurons. Mirror neurons are a type of brain cell that respond both when an individual performs an action and when they observe someone else performing the same action.
Step 2: Recognize the psychological functions associated with mirror neurons. They are thought to be involved in understanding others' actions, intentions, and emotions.
Step 3: Review the options given: Classical conditioning, Empathy, Operant conditioning, and Circadian rhythms. Consider which of these involves understanding or sharing the feelings of others.
Step 4: Recall that empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person, which aligns with the function of mirror neurons in simulating others' experiences.
Step 5: Conclude that mirror neurons provide a biological basis for empathy, as they help individuals internally replicate and understand others' emotional states.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah