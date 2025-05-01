Which of the following best describes an active listener in the context of communication theories related to emotion?
A
An active listener ignores emotional cues and focuses only on facts.
B
An active listener remains silent and does not engage with the speaker at all.
C
An active listener frequently interrupts the speaker to ask questions.
D
An active listener pays close attention, provides feedback, and avoids interrupting the speaker.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of active listening within communication theories, especially as it relates to emotions. Active listening involves fully concentrating, understanding, responding, and remembering what is being said.
Recognize that active listening requires paying close attention to both verbal and non-verbal emotional cues, rather than ignoring them or focusing solely on facts.
Note that active listeners provide feedback to the speaker, which can include nodding, paraphrasing, or asking clarifying questions, but they do so without interrupting the speaker's flow.
Eliminate options that describe behaviors contrary to active listening, such as ignoring emotional cues, remaining silent without engagement, or frequently interrupting the speaker.
Conclude that the best description of an active listener is someone who pays close attention, provides feedback, and avoids interrupting the speaker, as this promotes effective emotional communication.
