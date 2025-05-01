In the context of theories of emotion, expressing an unconscious wish in a way that is valued by society is called:
A
Sublimation
B
Denial
C
Repression
D
Projection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a defense mechanism related to expressing unconscious wishes in socially acceptable ways.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Denial is refusing to accept reality; Repression is unconsciously blocking unacceptable thoughts; Projection is attributing one's own unacceptable feelings to others.
Identify that Sublimation involves channeling unacceptable impulses into socially valued activities or behaviors.
Match the concept of expressing unconscious wishes in a socially valued way to the definition of Sublimation.
Conclude that the correct term for this process is Sublimation, as it transforms unconscious desires into acceptable actions.
