Which of the following is true about the stability of attachment styles in adulthood?
A
Attachment styles in adulthood tend to remain relatively stable over time, but can change due to significant life experiences.
B
Attachment styles in adulthood are unrelated to early childhood experiences.
C
Attachment styles in adulthood change frequently and unpredictably, regardless of life events.
D
Attachment styles in adulthood are completely fixed and cannot change under any circumstances.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attachment styles: Attachment styles refer to patterns of expectations, needs, and emotions one exhibits in interpersonal relationships, often rooted in early childhood experiences with caregivers.
Recognize that attachment styles formed in childhood can influence adult relationships, but they are not necessarily permanent or unchangeable.
Consider research findings that show attachment styles in adulthood tend to be relatively stable, meaning they often persist over time unless influenced by significant life events or experiences.
Evaluate the options by comparing them to this understanding: attachment styles are not unrelated to early experiences, nor do they change frequently without cause, and they are not completely fixed.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that attachment styles in adulthood tend to remain relatively stable but can change due to significant life experiences.
