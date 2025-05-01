Which school of psychology emphasized the importance of thoughts and internal mental states in understanding behavior?
A
Humanistic psychology
B
Psychoanalysis
C
Cognitive psychology
D
Behaviorism
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which school of psychology focuses on thoughts and internal mental states to explain behavior.
Step 2: Review the main focus of each school of psychology listed: Humanistic psychology emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization; Psychoanalysis focuses on unconscious motives and early childhood experiences; Behaviorism studies observable behaviors and external stimuli; Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like thinking, memory, and problem-solving.
Step 3: Identify that the school emphasizing internal mental states such as thoughts is Cognitive psychology.
Step 4: Recognize that Cognitive psychology investigates how people perceive, think, remember, and learn, which directly relates to internal mental states.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Cognitive psychology because it centers on understanding behavior through internal cognitive processes.
