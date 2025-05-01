Which of the following types of errors is most commonly associated with controlled thinking in cognitive psychology?
A
Heuristics-based biases
B
Overthinking and decision paralysis
C
Implicit memory errors
D
Automatic stereotyping
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of controlled thinking in cognitive psychology. Controlled thinking refers to conscious, deliberate, and effortful thought processes that require attention and are typically slower than automatic thinking.
Step 2: Recognize that controlled thinking is often contrasted with automatic thinking, which is fast, unconscious, and effortless.
Step 3: Identify common errors associated with controlled thinking. Since controlled thinking involves deliberate analysis, it can sometimes lead to overthinking, where a person excessively analyzes options or information.
Step 4: Connect overthinking with decision paralysis, a phenomenon where too much conscious deliberation causes difficulty in making a decision or delays the decision-making process.
Step 5: Conclude that the error most commonly linked to controlled thinking is 'overthinking and decision paralysis,' as it directly results from the effortful and conscious nature of controlled thought.
