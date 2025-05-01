Which phrase best defines 'social context' in social psychology?
A
The environment, people, and circumstances that influence an individual's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors
B
The process of learning through direct reinforcement and punishment
C
An individual's genetic makeup and biological predispositions
D
A person's internal motivations and personality traits
Step 1: Understand that 'social context' in social psychology refers to the external factors surrounding an individual that influence their mental processes and behaviors.
Step 2: Identify key components of social context, which typically include the environment, the people present, and the specific circumstances or situations an individual is in.
Step 3: Differentiate social context from other concepts such as biological predispositions (which relate to genetics), internal motivations (which relate to personality), and learning processes (which involve reinforcement and punishment).
Step 4: Recognize that social context shapes how individuals think, feel, and behave by providing the social cues and norms that guide interactions.
Step 5: Conclude that the phrase best defining 'social context' is the one emphasizing the environment, people, and circumstances influencing an individual's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
