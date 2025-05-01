In social psychology, when other employees acknowledge that a person has specialized knowledge, this is an example of which type of social influence?
A
Normative influence
B
Informational influence
C
Compliance
D
Obedience
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social influence, which refers to the ways in which individuals change their behavior to meet the demands of a social environment.
Step 2: Identify the types of social influence: Normative influence (conforming to be liked or accepted), Informational influence (accepting information from others as evidence about reality), Compliance (changing behavior in response to a direct request), and Obedience (following orders from an authority figure).
Step 3: Analyze the scenario where employees acknowledge a person's specialized knowledge. This suggests they accept the person's expertise as valid information about reality.
Step 4: Recognize that this acceptance of expertise aligns with Informational influence, where people conform because they believe others have accurate knowledge.
Step 5: Conclude that the example given is best categorized as Informational influence, as it involves accepting information from others to guide behavior or beliefs.
