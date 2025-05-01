Which of the following is one of the first signs that a relationship is deteriorating?
A
Enhanced emotional intimacy
B
Frequent expressions of gratitude
C
Increase in criticism between partners
D
Greater willingness to compromise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: it asks for an early sign that a relationship is deteriorating, focusing on behavioral and emotional indicators between partners.
Recall key psychological concepts related to relationship dynamics, such as how communication patterns and emotional exchanges reflect relationship health.
Identify that positive signs like 'enhanced emotional intimacy,' 'frequent expressions of gratitude,' and 'greater willingness to compromise' typically indicate relationship strength rather than deterioration.
Recognize that an 'increase in criticism between partners' is a negative communication pattern often observed early in the decline of relationship satisfaction.
Conclude that among the options, an increase in criticism is a well-documented early warning sign of relationship deterioration according to psychological research on couple interactions.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah