Which of the following statements best illustrates the concept of reciprocal determinism in social psychology?
A
An individual changes their behavior only in response to strict rules set by their workplace.
B
A student who enjoys group work seeks out collaborative projects, and as a result, becomes even more enthusiastic about teamwork due to positive experiences.
C
A child learns to speak by imitating adults, without influencing their environment or being affected by their own thoughts.
D
A person is shy because of their genetic makeup, regardless of their environment or experiences.
Step 1: Understand the concept of reciprocal determinism, which is a theory proposed by Albert Bandura. It explains that a person's behavior, personal factors (like cognitive skills or attitudes), and the environment all influence each other bidirectionally.
Step 2: Identify that reciprocal determinism involves a dynamic interaction where not only does the environment affect the individual, but the individual's behavior also influences the environment, creating a continuous feedback loop.
Step 3: Analyze each statement to see if it reflects this mutual influence between behavior, personal factors, and environment.
Step 4: Notice that the statement about the student who enjoys group work and seeks collaborative projects shows this interaction: the student's preference (personal factor) influences their behavior (seeking projects), which then leads to positive experiences (environmental feedback) that further enhance their enthusiasm.
Step 5: Conclude that this example best illustrates reciprocal determinism because it demonstrates the ongoing, reciprocal influence between the individual and their environment.
