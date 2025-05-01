In the context of cognitive psychology, which two traits are considered most important for effective reading in business settings?
A
Memory and emotional intelligence
B
Comprehension and speed
C
Creativity and intuition
D
Attention and motivation
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about cognitive psychology and its application to effective reading in business settings.
Step 2: Identify the traits listed in the options and consider their relevance to reading skills. For example, memory helps recall information, emotional intelligence relates to understanding emotions, creativity and intuition involve generating ideas, and attention and motivation affect focus and engagement.
Step 3: Recognize that effective reading, especially in business, requires not just understanding the material but also doing so efficiently. This points towards traits related to understanding (comprehension) and the pace of reading (speed).
Step 4: Recall that comprehension is the ability to grasp the meaning of the text, which is crucial for making informed decisions based on reading.
Step 5: Acknowledge that speed is important in business settings to process large amounts of information quickly, making comprehension and speed the two most important traits for effective reading.
