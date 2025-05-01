Which of the following is NOT a typical outcome of the body's stress response?
A
Increased blood pressure
B
Decreased heart rate
C
Heightened alertness
D
Release of stress hormones such as cortisol
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the body's stress response, often called the 'fight or flight' response, which prepares the body to deal with perceived threats.
Recall that typical physiological changes during stress include increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, heightened alertness, and the release of stress hormones like cortisol.
Identify that increased blood pressure is a common outcome because the body needs to pump more blood to muscles and vital organs.
Recognize that heightened alertness occurs as the brain becomes more focused to respond quickly to danger.
Note that the release of stress hormones such as cortisol is a key part of the stress response, helping to mobilize energy and modulate other bodily functions; therefore, a decreased heart rate is NOT typical during stress.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah