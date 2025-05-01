Which of the following is an example of an automatic process in the context of stress?
A
Solving a complex math problem
B
Making a deliberate decision to relax
C
Breathing without conscious awareness
D
Learning a new language
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of automatic processes in psychology: these are mental activities that occur without conscious awareness or deliberate intention, often requiring little cognitive effort.
Review each option and determine whether the activity requires conscious effort or happens automatically.
Recognize that 'solving a complex math problem' involves conscious, effortful thinking and is not automatic.
Identify that 'making a deliberate decision to relax' is a conscious, intentional action, so it is not automatic.
Note that 'breathing without conscious awareness' is a physiological process that typically occurs automatically, without deliberate control, making it an example of an automatic process in the context of stress.
