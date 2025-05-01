Which of the following is an organizational strategy for coping with work-related stress?
A
Using personal time management techniques
B
Seeking social support from friends outside of work
C
Practicing mindfulness meditation individually
D
Implementing employee assistance programs
Step 1: Understand the concept of organizational strategies for coping with work-related stress. These are approaches implemented at the workplace or by the employer to help employees manage stress.
Step 2: Identify that personal time management techniques, seeking social support from friends outside of work, and practicing mindfulness meditation individually are individual-level coping strategies, not organizational strategies.
Step 3: Recognize that organizational strategies typically involve programs or policies provided by the employer, such as employee assistance programs (EAPs), which offer resources like counseling, stress management workshops, or support services.
Step 4: Compare the options given and note that 'Implementing employee assistance programs' fits the definition of an organizational strategy because it is a formal program initiated by the organization to help employees cope with stress.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that represents an organizational-level intervention, which is 'Implementing employee assistance programs.'
