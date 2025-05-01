Which of the following is the most appropriate way to ask a suicidal client about protective factors during a clinical interview?
A
Why haven't you acted on your suicidal thoughts yet?
B
Are you sure you really want to talk about what keeps you safe?
C
Can you tell me about the things or people in your life that help you cope when things feel overwhelming?
D
Do you think your suicidal thoughts will go away on their own?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of asking about protective factors in a clinical interview with a suicidal client. Protective factors are elements in a person's life that help them cope with stress and reduce the risk of suicide, such as supportive relationships, coping skills, or reasons for living.
Step 2: Recognize that the question should be open-ended and non-judgmental to encourage the client to share honestly and comfortably. Avoid questions that sound accusatory, dismissive, or that might make the client feel pressured or defensive.
Step 3: Evaluate each option based on tone and content. For example, "Why haven't you acted on your suicidal thoughts yet?" can sound confrontational and may increase shame or guilt.
Step 4: Identify the question that invites the client to reflect on their strengths and support systems in a respectful and empathetic way. This question should encourage the client to discuss what helps them cope without implying doubt or judgment.
Step 5: Conclude that the most appropriate question is the one that asks about the client's coping resources directly and positively, such as: "Can you tell me about the things or people in your life that help you cope when things feel overwhelming?" This approach aligns with best practices in clinical interviewing for suicide risk assessment.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah