When is an individual's level of perceived stress most likely to be at its highest?
A
When they have strong social support during a crisis
B
When they believe they lack control over a challenging situation
C
When they are experiencing positive emotions and relaxation
D
When they feel fully prepared to handle a difficult event
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of perceived stress, which refers to how much stress an individual feels in response to a situation, influenced by their appraisal of the event and their coping resources.
Recognize that perceived stress tends to be highest when an individual appraises a situation as threatening and believes they have little or no control over it.
Consider the role of control beliefs: when a person believes they lack control over a challenging situation, their stress perception increases because they feel helpless or unable to influence the outcome.
Contrast this with situations where strong social support, positive emotions, relaxation, or feeling prepared are present, as these factors typically reduce perceived stress by enhancing coping and resilience.
Conclude that the highest level of perceived stress occurs when the individual believes they lack control over the challenging situation, as this appraisal intensifies feelings of threat and helplessness.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah