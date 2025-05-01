Which of the following statements regarding the cognitive benefits of exercise is accurate?
A
Exercise has no measurable impact on attention or information processing speed.
B
Regular physical exercise has been shown to improve memory and executive functioning in both children and adults.
C
Engaging in physical activity decreases neurogenesis in the hippocampus.
D
Cognitive benefits from exercise are only observed in individuals over the age of 65.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key cognitive functions mentioned in the statements, such as attention, information processing speed, memory, executive functioning, and neurogenesis.
Step 2: Recall psychological research findings that link regular physical exercise to improvements in cognitive functions, particularly memory and executive functioning across different age groups.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement about exercise having no impact on attention or processing speed by considering evidence that shows exercise can enhance these cognitive processes.
Step 4: Consider the role of neurogenesis in the hippocampus, noting that exercise typically promotes, rather than decreases, neurogenesis, which supports learning and memory.
Step 5: Assess the claim that cognitive benefits from exercise are limited to individuals over 65 by recognizing that benefits have been observed in both children and adults, indicating a broader effect.
