In cognitive psychology, in which of the following cases is an individual most likely to experience interference?
A
When recalling information that was learned a long time ago and is unrelated to current tasks
B
When practicing a skill in isolation without any distractions
C
When learning a new language that shares similar vocabulary with a language they already know
D
When studying two subjects that are completely different from each other
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of interference in cognitive psychology. Interference occurs when information in memory disrupts the recall of other information, often because the memories are similar or related.
Step 2: Identify the types of interference: proactive interference (old information interferes with new learning) and retroactive interference (new information interferes with recalling old information).
Step 3: Analyze each option to see which scenario involves similar or overlapping information that could cause confusion or disruption in memory recall.
Step 4: Recognize that learning a new language with vocabulary similar to a language already known is a classic example of interference, because the similar information can cause confusion and make recall more difficult.
Step 5: Conclude that the case most likely to cause interference is when learning a new language that shares similar vocabulary with a language they already know, due to the overlap and similarity in the information being processed.
