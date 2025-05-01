Which of the following statements is true of the cognitive interview technique?
A
It relies primarily on leading questions to guide witnesses toward specific answers.
B
It discourages witnesses from recalling events in different orders to avoid confusion.
C
It is only effective when used with child witnesses and not adults.
D
It is designed to enhance the retrieval of accurate memories from witnesses by using techniques such as context reinstatement and varied recall.
1
Understand that the cognitive interview technique is a method used in forensic psychology to improve the accuracy and amount of information recalled by witnesses.
Recognize that it does not rely on leading questions, as these can bias or distort memory recall, which is contrary to the goals of the cognitive interview.
Note that the technique actually encourages witnesses to recall events in different orders and from different perspectives to enhance memory retrieval, rather than discouraging varied recall.
Acknowledge that the cognitive interview is effective with both adult and child witnesses, not limited to one group.
Focus on the key components of the cognitive interview, such as context reinstatement (mentally recreating the environment and context of the event) and varied recall (recalling the event in different sequences or perspectives), which help in retrieving more accurate memories.
