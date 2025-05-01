The mutual influence of external stimuli and cognitive processes in regulating behavior is known as:
A
Reciprocal determinism
B
Operant conditioning
C
Classical conditioning
D
Cognitive dissonance
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about the concept describing the mutual influence between external stimuli and cognitive processes in regulating behavior.
Step 2: Define each option briefly: Operant conditioning involves learning through consequences (rewards or punishments), Classical conditioning involves learning through association between stimuli, Cognitive dissonance refers to the discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs or attitudes, and Reciprocal determinism refers to the dynamic and reciprocal interaction between a person, their behavior, and the environment.
Step 3: Identify which concept specifically emphasizes the two-way interaction between external stimuli (environment) and internal cognitive processes in shaping behavior.
Step 4: Recognize that Reciprocal determinism, a concept introduced by Albert Bandura, highlights this mutual influence, where behavior, cognition, and environment all influence each other.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term describing the mutual influence of external stimuli and cognitive processes in regulating behavior is Reciprocal determinism.
