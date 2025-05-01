Aaron T. Beck would most likely attribute depression to which of the following factors?
A
Genetic predisposition and neurotransmitter imbalance
B
Unresolved unconscious conflicts
C
Negative and distorted patterns of thinking
D
Learned helplessness from repeated failures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Aaron T. Beck is known for his development of Cognitive Therapy, which focuses on how thoughts influence emotions and behaviors.
Recognize that Beck's theory of depression emphasizes the role of negative and distorted patterns of thinking, often called cognitive distortions, as central to the development and maintenance of depression.
Compare the options given: genetic predisposition and neurotransmitter imbalance relate more to biological models; unresolved unconscious conflicts align with psychoanalytic theory; learned helplessness is a behavioral theory.
Identify that Beck's approach specifically highlights how negative automatic thoughts and cognitive distortions contribute to depressive symptoms.
Conclude that the factor Beck would most likely attribute depression to is 'Negative and distorted patterns of thinking' because it aligns directly with his cognitive theory.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah