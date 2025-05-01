According to the prototype model in cognitive psychology, how is the concept of a fish most likely formed?
A
By relying solely on strict definitions and necessary conditions that all fish must meet.
B
By forming the concept based on the first fish ever seen, using it as the only standard for comparison.
C
By memorizing every individual fish encountered and comparing new examples to each stored instance.
D
By identifying the most typical features shared by common fish and using this mental average as a reference for categorizing new examples.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the prototype model in cognitive psychology explains how concepts are formed by creating a mental 'average' or best example of a category, rather than relying on strict definitions or individual instances.
Recognize that, according to this model, the concept of a fish is formed by identifying the most typical features shared by common fish, such as having fins, scales, and living in water.
Note that this mental average, or prototype, serves as a reference point against which new examples are compared to determine if they belong to the category of 'fish'.
Contrast this with other models, such as the definitional model (which relies on necessary and sufficient conditions) or the exemplar model (which relies on memorizing individual instances), to clarify why the prototype model focuses on typical features.
Conclude that the prototype model helps explain how people efficiently categorize new stimuli by comparing them to a generalized, typical representation rather than strict rules or numerous specific examples.
