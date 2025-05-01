In cognitive psychology, researchers primarily focus on studying which of the following?
A
Mental processes such as perception, attention, memory, language, problem solving, and decision making
B
How reinforcement and punishment shape observable behavior without reference to internal mental states
C
How hormones and neurotransmitters directly regulate physiological homeostasis in the body
D
The role of unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences in shaping personality
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of cognitive psychology, which is the study of internal mental processes rather than observable behaviors or physiological mechanisms.
Step 2: Identify key mental processes that cognitive psychology investigates, such as perception, attention, memory, language, problem solving, and decision making.
Step 3: Differentiate cognitive psychology from other psychological approaches, such as behaviorism (which focuses on reinforcement and punishment) and biological psychology (which studies hormones and neurotransmitters).
Step 4: Recognize that cognitive psychology does not primarily focus on unconscious conflicts or early childhood experiences, which are central to psychoanalytic theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct focus of cognitive psychology is on mental processes like perception, attention, memory, language, problem solving, and decision making.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah