Which statement about recent crime trends is NOT true?
Violent crime rates have steadily increased in most developed countries over the past decade.
Media coverage can sometimes exaggerate the prevalence of crime, influencing public perception.
Community-based interventions have shown effectiveness in reducing certain types of crime.
Social factors such as poverty and inequality are linked to higher crime rates.
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks to identify the statement that is NOT true about recent crime trends.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully, considering current research and data on crime trends in developed countries.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Violent crime rates have steadily increased in most developed countries over the past decade.' Reflect on crime statistics that generally show trends of violent crime either decreasing or fluctuating rather than steadily increasing.
Step 4: Evaluate the other statements: media exaggeration of crime, effectiveness of community-based interventions, and the link between social factors and crime, all of which are supported by psychological and sociological research.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about violent crime rates steadily increasing is the one that is NOT true, based on empirical evidence and trends observed in developed countries.
