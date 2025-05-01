In social psychology, what term is used to describe positive feelings or affection toward others?
A
Conformity
B
Attraction
C
Aggression
D
Liking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question, which is about positive feelings or affection toward others in social psychology.
Recall the definitions of the given options: 'Conformity' refers to changing behavior to match others, 'Aggression' involves hostile or violent behavior, 'Liking' and 'Attraction' both relate to positive feelings but differ slightly in usage.
Understand that 'Attraction' in social psychology specifically refers to positive feelings or affection toward others, often involving emotional or physical appeal.
Recognize that 'Liking' is a more general term for positive feelings but 'Attraction' is the precise term used in social psychology to describe this phenomenon.
Conclude that the correct term describing positive feelings or affection toward others in social psychology is 'Attraction'.
