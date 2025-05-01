Which of the following is a social context that can influence adolescents' exercise habits?
A
Weather patterns
B
Peer groups
C
Nutrient absorption rates
D
Genetic predisposition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'social context' in psychology, which refers to the social environment and interactions that influence an individual's behavior.
Step 2: Identify the options given and categorize them as either social or non-social factors. For example, 'peer groups' involve social interactions, while 'weather patterns' and 'nutrient absorption rates' are environmental or biological factors.
Step 3: Recognize that social contexts include influences from family, friends, peers, and cultural norms that can affect behaviors such as exercise habits.
Step 4: Evaluate each option to see which one fits the definition of a social context. 'Peer groups' are groups of individuals of similar age or status that can influence behaviors through social pressure or support.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'peer groups' is the social context that can influence adolescents' exercise habits because it involves social interaction and influence.
