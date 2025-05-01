Which of the following scenarios would be least likely to change an individual's behavior according to principles of social psychology?
A
An individual observes others being rewarded for a particular behavior in a public setting.
B
An individual receives direct orders from an authority figure to act in a certain way.
C
A person is surrounded by a group of peers who all express a strong opinion that differs from their own.
D
A person is alone and receives no feedback or social cues from others regarding their actions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core principle of social psychology involved here, which is how social influence affects behavior. Social psychology studies how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario in terms of social influence mechanisms such as observational learning (modeling), obedience to authority, and conformity to group norms.
Step 3: Recognize that observing others being rewarded (observational learning) can increase the likelihood of adopting that behavior due to vicarious reinforcement.
Step 4: Understand that receiving direct orders from an authority figure typically leads to obedience, which is a strong social influence on behavior.
Step 5: Note that being surrounded by peers with a strong differing opinion can lead to conformity pressure, which often changes an individual's behavior to align with the group.
Step 6: Conclude that when a person is alone and receives no feedback or social cues, there is minimal social influence acting on their behavior, making it the least likely scenario to change behavior according to social psychology principles.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah