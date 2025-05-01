Which listening response enhances psychological well-being by demonstrating empathy and understanding in social interactions?
A
Active listening
B
Pseudo-listening
C
Selective listening
D
Defensive listening
Step 1: Understand the concept of listening responses in psychology, which are ways individuals process and react to spoken communication in social interactions.
Step 2: Define 'active listening' as a listening response that involves fully concentrating, understanding, responding, and remembering what is being said, often demonstrating empathy and support.
Step 3: Contrast active listening with other types such as 'pseudo-listening' (pretending to listen), 'selective listening' (hearing only parts of the conversation), and 'defensive listening' (interpreting messages as personal attacks).
Step 4: Recognize that active listening enhances psychological well-being because it fosters empathy, trust, and effective communication, which are crucial for healthy social relationships.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, active listening is the response that best demonstrates empathy and understanding, thereby enhancing psychological well-being in social interactions.
